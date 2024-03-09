Lingering winter storm to dump more snow today, high winds also expected

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 4:12 am.

A heavy storm continues to blanket eastern Newfoundland with more snow and winds.

Environment Canada says an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected over the Burin Peninsula and 10 to 20 cm, with locally higher amounts possible, over the southern Avalon Peninsula

Gusting northeasterly winds will also cause reduced visibility at times with heavy blowing snow.

The R-C-M-P say road conditions are treacherous and multiple vehicles have been reported stuck.

Residents are urged to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The storm is forecast to end this morning for the Burin Peninsula, continuing until later this afternoon for the southern Avalon Peninsula.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

8h ago

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

8h ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

19h ago

Top Stories

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

8h ago

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

8h ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

9h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

10h ago

2:33
Man shot and killed outside Etobicoke condo
Man shot and killed outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after shots were fired outside a west end condo in the area of The West Mall & Eva Rd Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports on the details of the latest homicide.

11h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

15h ago

2:18
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting

Toronto Police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening outside an Etobicoke condo. Shauna Hunt with the latest.

16h ago

More Videos