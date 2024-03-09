Lingering winter storm to dump more snow today, high winds also expected

A heavy storm continues to blanket eastern Newfoundland with more snow and winds.

Environment Canada says an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected over the Burin Peninsula and 10 to 20 cm, with locally higher amounts possible, over the southern Avalon Peninsula

Gusting northeasterly winds will also cause reduced visibility at times with heavy blowing snow.

The R-C-M-P say road conditions are treacherous and multiple vehicles have been reported stuck.

Residents are urged to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The storm is forecast to end this morning for the Burin Peninsula, continuing until later this afternoon for the southern Avalon Peninsula.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press