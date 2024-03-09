Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton

Police investigate after an early morning stabbing in Brampton
Police investigate after an early morning stabbing in Brampton on Saturday, March 9, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted March 9, 2024 9:34 am.

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to an establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Orenda Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say they transported a man to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

3h ago

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report

An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

Top Stories

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

3h ago

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report

An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

Most Watched Today

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

16h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

16h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

21h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

22h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.
More Videos