Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to an establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Orenda Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics say they transported a man to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.