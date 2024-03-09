Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station

The scene of a stabbing in the Front and Bay Streets area on March 9, 2024. (Bahaa Attia/CITYNEWS)
The scene of a stabbing in the Front and Bay Streets area on March 9, 2024. (Bahaa Attia/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 9, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 6:32 pm.

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in the Front Street West and Bay Street area, near Union Station, on Saturday.

Police received a call at approximately 4:42 p.m. for reports that a man in his 20’s was stabbed. Police tell CityNews the stabbing occurred near the GO Train platforms.

Once on scene, police and Toronto medics transported one male to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect described as male, approximately 30, 5’10” with brown curly hair wearing a dark jacket.

He was last seen walking south on Bay Street towards Lake Shore Boulevard.

