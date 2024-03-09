One of 2 winning lottery tickets worth $12.5M sold in Brampton

One of two winning Lotto Max tickets from Friday night’s draw worth $12.5 million was sold in Brampton.

Lottery officials say the second jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in Kingston while an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Kitchener.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 1, 3, 6, 19, 21, 33, and 47. The bonus number was 10.

The winning Encore number was: 1323546

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Lottery officials say they are still waiting to hear from the winner of a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot drawn back Feb. 20. That winning ticket was purchased in Kawartha Lakes.