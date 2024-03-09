Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 6:12 am.

OTTAWA — A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today.

The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two adults and four children were killed Wednesday night.

Thirty-five-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, the youngest only two and a half months old, were killed, as was a 40-year-old family friend who was staying with them.

The father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was the sole survivor and is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a struggle with the suspect, who faces murder charges.

Naradha Kodituwakku of the Buddhist Congress of Canada, who visited him in hospital, said Wickramasinghe has felt the community’s support.

The Buddhist Congress of Canada has also set up a fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform to support the victims’ families. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

10h ago

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

10h ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

21h ago

