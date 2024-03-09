Pakistan’s lawmakers pick Asif Ali Zardari as the country’s president for a second time

By Riazat Butt, The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 8:42 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 9:12 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lawmakers elected Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday as the country’s president for the second time.

He is the widower of assassinated former premier Benazir Bhutto and the father of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Zardari secured 411 votes from national and provincial lawmakers. His opponent, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is backed by the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, received 181 votes.

The Pakistani presidency is a largely ceremonial role. Zardari was previously in the job between 2008 and 2013. Zardari was the joint candidate of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, or PML-N, party of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his other political allies.

He was the favorite to win on Saturday because of his alliance with Pakistan’s other political dynasty, the Sharifs, and his key role in talks to form a coalition government after the disputed national parliamentary election on Feb. 8.

Sharif congratulated Zardari on becoming the country’s new president with a majority vote.

Zardari “will be a symbol of the strength of the federation,” Sharif said in a statement.

He said that he hoped that Zardari would fulfill his constitutional responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Zardari’s rival Achakzai also congratulated him on his victory, saying the vote was held in a free and fair manner. Zardari is known for handling complicated political and other issues in a cool manner.

Last month’s poll was overshadowed by militant violence, an unprecedented cellphone shutdown and vehement claims of vote-rigging from Khan’s party.

Khan was kicked out of office in 2022 and has faced a number of legal challenges since then. He’s currently serving multiple prison terms.

Zardari also has been dogged by criminal cases. He spent 11 years behind bars before becoming president, but was never convicted and has denied any wrongdoing. He has been arrested and indicted on various charges in recent years.

He will take the oath of office on Sunday.

Riazat Butt, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto

If you're staying in Toronto this March Break and looking for something fun to do there are plenty of free and affordable activities planned for the week. The city has hundreds of events and classes...

Top Stories

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto

If you're staying in Toronto this March Break and looking for something fun to do there are plenty of free and affordable activities planned for the week. The city has hundreds of events and classes...

Most Watched Today

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

14h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

15h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

20h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

21h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

22h ago

More Videos