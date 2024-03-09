Pope Francis: Ukraine should have the courage of the ‘white flag,’ negotiate end of war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy smiles during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following their meeting at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 3:42 pm.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia and not be ashamed to sit at the same table to carry out peace talks.

The pope made his appeal during an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, which was partially released on Saturday.

“I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” Francis said, adding that talks should take place with the help of international powers.

Ukraine remains firm on not engaging directly with Russia on peace talks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said multiple times the initiative in peace negotiations must belong to the country which has been invaded.

Russia is gaining momentum on the battlefield in the war now in its third year and Ukraine is running low on ammunition. Meanwhile, some of Ukraine’s allies in the West are delicately raising the prospect of sending troops.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Saturday that Francis picked up the “white flag” term that had been used by the interviewer. He issued a statement of clarification after the pope’s “white flag” comments sparked criticism that he was siding with Russia in the conflict.

Throughout the war, Francis has tried to maintain the Vatican’s traditional diplomatic neutrality, but that has often been accompanied by apparent sympathy with the Russian rationale for invading Ukraine, such as when he noted that NATO was “barking at Russia’s door” with its eastward expansion.

Francis said in the RSI interview that “the word negotiate is a courageous word.”

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” he said. “Negotiations are never a surrender.”

The pope also reminded people that some countries have offered to act as mediators in the conflict.

“Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to mediate,” he said. “Turkey has offered itself for this. And others. Do not be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — whose NATO-member country has sought to balance its close relations with both Ukraine and Russia — has offered during a visit Friday from Zelenskyy to host a peace summit between the two countries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour. The...

3h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

15m ago

Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada
Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29. The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception...

39m ago

Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season
Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season

Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season and picked up the win in their home opener as they defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday. Lorenzo Insigne's goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the...

13m ago

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour. The...

3h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

15m ago

Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada
Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29. The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception...

39m ago

Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season
Insigne's late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season

Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season and picked up the win in their home opener as they defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday. Lorenzo Insigne's goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

22h ago

2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

22h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

22h ago

5:21
How to prepare for daylight saving time
How to prepare for daylight saving time

Our clocks are set to spring forward an hour. Faiza Amin spoke with Dr. Dave Greenberg about the impacts the time change has on our bodies.

More Videos