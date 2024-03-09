Insigne’s late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season

Charlotte FC's Nathan Byrne, left, tackles Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne during first half MLS action in Toronto, Saturday, March 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 9, 2024 4:27 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 4:54 pm.

Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season and picked up the win in their home opener as they defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Lorenzo Insigne’s goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the match, helped Toronto FC move to 2-0-1, winning their last two matches and collecting seven points in their first three matches of the season.

Captain Jonathan Osorio became the first Toronto FC player to make 300 MLS appearances, 11 years to the day of his Toronto FC debut.

Goalkeeper Luka Gavran kept a clean sheet, with 10 shots coming from Charlotte’s side in the match. Toronto FC are yet to give up a goal this season.

During the first half Toronto FC had 63.1 per cent possession, accurately completing 85.4 per cent of passes with Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both having solid chances, but were unable to get a ball past Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina.

While Charlotte continued to push in the second half, Toronto FC kept nearly 60 per cent possession, while defensively winning 13 tackles and intercepting the ball nine times.

With 10 minutes to play before added time, Insigne took his defender one-on-one to score from outside the 18-yard box and give Toronto FC the game winner.

Drawing the defending Supporter’s Shield champions FC Cincinnati before defeating the New England Revolution, both on the road, Toronto FC has started their 2024 campaign on a high note before nabbing the win at home at BMO Field.

In their last 19 matches of 2023 Toronto FC had just one win and three draws, already surpassing that point total in their first three games of 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour. The...

3h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

13m ago

Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada
Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29. The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception...

37m ago

Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking
Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton. Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March...

5h ago

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Residents of an Ottawa suburb and members of the local Sri Lankan community held a vigil today in honour of the six victims of a mass stabbing, laying dozens of flowers and toys in their honour. The...

3h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

13m ago

Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada
Body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives back in Canada

The body of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has arrived back in Canada after he passed away at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29. The casket carrying the late Mulroney arrived at the Canada Reception...

37m ago

Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking
Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton. Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

22h ago

2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

22h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

22h ago

5:21
How to prepare for daylight saving time
How to prepare for daylight saving time

Our clocks are set to spring forward an hour. Faiza Amin spoke with Dr. Dave Greenberg about the impacts the time change has on our bodies.

More Videos