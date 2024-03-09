Insigne’s late goal gives Toronto FC first home victory of season

Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season and picked up the win in their home opener as they defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Lorenzo Insigne’s goal in the 80th minute, the lone goal of the match, helped Toronto FC move to 2-0-1, winning their last two matches and collecting seven points in their first three matches of the season.

Captain Jonathan Osorio became the first Toronto FC player to make 300 MLS appearances, 11 years to the day of his Toronto FC debut.

Goalkeeper Luka Gavran kept a clean sheet, with 10 shots coming from Charlotte’s side in the match. Toronto FC are yet to give up a goal this season.

During the first half Toronto FC had 63.1 per cent possession, accurately completing 85.4 per cent of passes with Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both having solid chances, but were unable to get a ball past Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina.

While Charlotte continued to push in the second half, Toronto FC kept nearly 60 per cent possession, while defensively winning 13 tackles and intercepting the ball nine times.

With 10 minutes to play before added time, Insigne took his defender one-on-one to score from outside the 18-yard box and give Toronto FC the game winner.

Drawing the defending Supporter’s Shield champions FC Cincinnati before defeating the New England Revolution, both on the road, Toronto FC has started their 2024 campaign on a high note before nabbing the win at home at BMO Field.

In their last 19 matches of 2023 Toronto FC had just one win and three draws, already surpassing that point total in their first three games of 2024.