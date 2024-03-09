Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Police investigate after a body was found at the Waste Management Etobicoke transfer station on New Toronto Street
Police investigate after a body was found at the Waste Management Etobicoke transfer station on New Toronto Street. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 9, 2024 4:52 pm.

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke.

Waterloo police say they have been in communication with Toronto police as this investigation is connected to a previous investigation that originated in Waterloo Region.

Police were called to the Waste Management transfer station at 260 New Toronto Street in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West on the morning of March 1 for a suspicious incident.

Investigators say they believe the man’s body was brought to the facility in a garbage truck and they are attempting to determine where the truck may have come from.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the male, and say they are not providing details, but can say they are not investigating this as a homicide and do not have any public safety concerns.

With files from John Marchesan

