All 5 aboard dead after small private jet crashes and burns in rural Virginia woods, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 9:03 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 9:13 pm.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A small private jet crashed in woods and burned Sunday afternoon near a small airport in rural Virginia, killing all five people aboard, police said.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 went down amid trees along an airport road in Hot Springs, a community in the shadow of the Allegheny Mountains, killing the pilot and three other adults along with a child, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Police and other emergency responders converged on the site in Bath County after the crash occurred about 3 p.m.

A state police spokesman told The Associated Press that the plane caught fire on impact. Investigators were working to confirm the origin of the flight and where it was flying to, Sgt. Rick Garletts said by email Sunday evening.

“Small crash site, everything is burnt, meaning the tail numbers are unidentifiable,” Garletts said, adding state police were working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to try to identify the flight details and the occupants.

An FAA statement gave no preliminary information on the circumstances of the crash and said that the agency and the NTSB will investigate. Hot Springs is located about 165 miles (265 kilometers) west of the Virginia capital city, Richmond.

Local reports showed what appeared to be plumes of white smoke rising from an impact site. The airport was closed in the aftermath of the crash.

Police said they had no further details and planned no further updates Sunday evening as the investigation continues.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning shooting along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. Initially, provincial police had released few details, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt...

updated

45m ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

4h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

6h ago

Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary

A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar. “The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair...

27m ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning shooting along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. Initially, provincial police had released few details, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt...

updated

45m ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

4h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

6h ago

Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary

A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar. “The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

3h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

23h ago

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.
1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
More Videos