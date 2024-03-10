Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

Palestinians walk by a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2024 1:57 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians continue to go hungry. 

Joly issued a statement saying Canada will join the international coalition that is working together to increase the flow of aid to Gaza through a humanitarian sea corridor originating from Cyprus. Further details have not yet been released.

The announcement came following a meeting between Joly and her counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. 

“We discussed the need to increase the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza through all means possible,” Joly said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I committed that Canada will join the coalition to do just that through a humanitarian sea corridor.”

On Friday, the UAE, along with the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Cyprus, the United Kingdom and the United States jointly announced their intent to open a maritime corridor. 

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry after five months of war, and the push for aid comes as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins Monday in much of the world.

The opening of the sea corridor, along with airdrops by the U.S., Jordan and others, reflected growing alarm over Gaza’s deadly humanitarian crisis and a new willingness to bypass Israeli control over land shipments. 

But aid officials say air and sea deliveries can’t make up for a shortage of land routes. The number of aid trucks entering Gaza daily are far below the 500 entering before the war.

A ship belonging to Spanish aid group Open Arms and carrying 200 tons of food aid was expected to make a pilot voyage to test the corridor “as soon as possible” but not Sunday, said spokesperson Linda Roth with partner organization World Central Kitchen. There was no explanation after Cyprus’s president had said it would leave Sunday.

Israel has said it welcomes the sea deliveries and would inspect Gaza-bound cargo before it leaves a staging area in nearby Cyprus. Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant reviewed prep work off the Gaza coast on Sunday.

Israel declared war on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took nearly 250 hostages. Israel’s air and ground offensive has devastated large parts of Gaza and displaced about 80 per cent of the population of 2.3 million.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. 

The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says that women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. 

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and its figures from previous wars have largely matched those of U.N. and independent experts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024. 

— With files from the Associated Press. 

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

1h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

8h ago

Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti
Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

OTTAWA — Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti. A spokesperson...

4m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

6h ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

1h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

8h ago

Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti
Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

OTTAWA — Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti. A spokesperson...

4m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

17h ago

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

21h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

12h ago

More Videos