Canada’s UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace, USGPN, set up a security perimeter after armed gang members tried to seize the National Palace the day before, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the foreign affairs minister’s office says Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, will be attending. 

Caribbean leaders asked Canada, the US, France, Brazil and the UN to gather in Jamaica to discuss the escalating gang violence in the country.

Members of the Caricom regional trade bloc have been trying for months to get political actors in Haiti to agree to form an umbrella transitional unity government, but efforts to broker a solution have been unsuccessful. 

Meanwhile, supplies of basic goods are dwindling and people who have been driven out of their homes are seeking refuge in government buildings. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly issued a statement Friday on her social media accounts saying Canada strongly condemns the abuses being committed by armed gangs in Haiti. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024. 

— With files from the Associated Press. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3m ago

Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many
Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of...

16m ago

Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus
Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment to build a temporary pier in Gaza was heading to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the...

24m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

5h ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3m ago

Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many
Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of...

16m ago

Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus
Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment to build a temporary pier in Gaza was heading to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the...

24m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

19h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

10h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.
More Videos