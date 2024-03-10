Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Filmmaker Celine Song and actor Ryan Gosling are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. Song poses for a portrait in Toronto on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 6:12 am.

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. 

Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster “Barbie” is up for a best supporting actor trophy, while writer-director Celine Song’s debut feature “Past Lives” is nominated in the best picture and best original screenplay categories. 

“I’m Just Ken,” a power ballad Gosling sings in the movie – and is set to perform live at the Oscars – is also competing in the best original song category.

Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson, who died last year at age 80, was nominated for his original score for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” while the National Film Board of Canada’s “To Kill a Tiger,” helmed by Toronto-based director Nisha Pahuja, is up for best documentary feature. 

Also nominated is Nova Scotia filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, who received a best short documentary nod for co-directing “The Last Repair Shop;” and Quebec director-screenwriter Vincent René-Lortie, whose film “Invincible” is nominated in the live action short category.

The 96th Academy Awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT — one hour earlier than usual — and will broadcast live on ABC and CTV. 

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, “Oppenheimer,” leads the pack with 13 nominations, including for best picture, director and acting nods for its stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Other major contenders in several categories include “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things.”

— With files from The Associated Press 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Grieving Ottawa-area residents and members of the local Sri Lankan community tearfully offered flowers, gifts and prayers in tribute to a slain family on Saturday as they gathered for a vigil in honour...

10h ago

Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station
Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in the Front Street West and Bay Street area, near Union Station, on Saturday. Police received a call at approximately 4:42 p.m. for reports...

10h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

13h ago

One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton
One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton

One person has suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night. Peel police were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue South, south of Queen Street West. Peel paramedics tell...

6h ago

Top Stories

Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil
Community members mourn 6 victims of Ottawa mass murder at sombre vigil

Grieving Ottawa-area residents and members of the local Sri Lankan community tearfully offered flowers, gifts and prayers in tribute to a slain family on Saturday as they gathered for a vigil in honour...

10h ago

Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station
Man suffering injuries from stabbing near Union Station

One man sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in the Front Street West and Bay Street area, near Union Station, on Saturday. Police received a call at approximately 4:42 p.m. for reports...

10h ago

Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke
Waterloo police take over investigation after body found in Etobicoke

Toronto police say Waterloo police have now taken control of an investigation after the body of a man was found at a waste management facility in south Etobicoke. Waterloo police say they have been...

13h ago

One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton
One seriously injured from shooting in Brampton

One person has suffered serious injuries from a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night. Peel police were called to the area of McMurchy Avenue South, south of Queen Street West. Peel paramedics tell...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

12h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

3h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.
More Videos