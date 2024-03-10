Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

Tourists walk past boarded gates after a man was arrested after crashing his vehicle, at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Armed officers arrested the man at the scene early Sunday on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 11:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

Metropolitan police said the crash early Saturday morning was not considered terrorism-related and no one was injured.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Associated Press

