Father left to pick up the pieces after entire family killed in mass stabbing

Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Dhanushka Wickramasinghe thought his days of living alone in Ottawa were behind him.

His home in the suburb of Barrhaven would be quiet when he got back from work a bit shy of 11 p.m., but the happy tumult of a house full of kids would surely resume in the morning.

It wasn’t always this way: Wickramasinghe had spent several lonely years alone in Canada, working to establish himself, his family still back home in Sri Lanka.

Last summer came the happy reunion with his wife Darshani Ekanyake, a teacher, and their three young children. Months later, more joy — a baby girl named Kelly.

But on Wednesday, a waking nightmare was unfolding on the other side of Wickramasinghe’s front door.

“He’s in shock, great shock,” said Bhante Suneetha, a resident monk at the family’s local temple who would later learn the details at Wickramasinghe’s hospital bedside.

As he wrestled with his assailant, Wickramasinghe felt the sting of a knife or other edged weapon — police would later call it a “knife-like object” — slashing across his face.

He was stabbed in the chest and in the back. At least one of his fingers was lopped off. Blood was everywhere.

Inside, his entire family was already dead.

“That murderer hit him and you know, stab him,” Suneetha said. “But the father tried to manage him and hold him.”

Wickramasinghe demanded to know from his attacker if his family had been hurt. The answer of “no” was a lie. Also lying dead was Gamini Amarakoon Mudiyanselage a family friend.

Wickramasinghe ran back outside — screaming, bleeding, inconsolable. Neighbours summoned the police, who arrived minutes later and subdued the attacker.

The kids were identified as a seven-year-old son, Inuka Wickramasinghe, and three daughters: Ashwini, 4; Ranyana, 3; and Kelly, two-and-a-half months.

Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student who was staying with the family, now faces six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

De-Zoysa, also a Sri Lankan national, had moved into the family’s basement in recent months. Earlier this month, they all celebrated his birthday together.

Wickramasinghe had even met the suspect’s parents in Sri Lanka, Suneetha recounted.

But all was not well with De-Zoysa, who had dropped out of school and was also having thoughts of suicide, Suneetha said.

A spokesperson for Algonquin College confirmed that De-Zoysa had been a student there, last attending in the winter 2023 semester.

In an interview with Global News, the suspect’s aunt, Anusha, said the family had been “so nice to him.”

“I’m still shaking,” she said. “They were such a wonderful family.”

De-Zoysa arrived in Canada two years ago, she told Global. He lived with his aunt during his first month in the country, then later met Wickramasinghe at Algonquin.

Then suddenly, he seemed to break off all contact with his relatives, blocking their phone numbers and social media accounts, she said.

The landlord of the Ottawa townhouse where the family lived said he had no idea anyone other than the couple and their kids were living at the home.

Harpreet Chhabra was checking his bags at the airport Thursday morning, en route to a family vacation in Mexico, when police called with the news.

“This can’t be true,” he thought to himself. “A young family, six people murdered on my property … my heart goes out to them.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Ottawa’s Sri Lankan community has rallied behind Wickramasinghe, described by many as a kind and helpful man.

His brother and father will soon arrive from Sri Lanka to help in his emotional recovery — a harrowing road made smoother by the outpouring of public support.

De-Zoysa is scheduled to be back in court on March 13.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

7m ago

Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many
Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of...

20m ago

Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus
Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment to build a temporary pier in Gaza was heading to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the...

27m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

5h ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

7m ago

Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many
Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of...

20m ago

Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus
Effort to get aid to Gaza by sea moving ahead but first ship hasn't left Cyprus

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment to build a temporary pier in Gaza was heading to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the...

27m ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

15h ago

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

19h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

10h ago

More Videos