updated
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
Posted March 10, 2024 12:33 pm.
Last Updated March 10, 2024 1:55 pm.
Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton.
The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since early Sunday morning.
Provincial police have released few details but unconfirmed reports say the investigation involves a possible shooting.
A black Honda sedan was covered in a green tarp on one side of the roadway for most of the day.
Hamilton paramedics say they transported two women, believed to be in their 20s, to a local trauma centre. One was listed in life-threatening condition and the other was listed in serious condition. The cause of their injuries was not immediately available.