2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

A black Honda sedan covered in a green tarp
A black Honda sedan covered in a green tarp is seen on Highway 6 in Hamilton on March 10, 2024. CHCH

By John Marchesan

Posted March 10, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 1:55 pm.

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton.

The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since early Sunday morning.

Provincial police have released few details but unconfirmed reports say the investigation involves a possible shooting.

A black Honda sedan was covered in a green tarp on one side of the roadway for most of the day.

Hamilton paramedics say they transported two women, believed to be in their 20s, to a local trauma centre. One was listed in life-threatening condition and the other was listed in serious condition. The cause of their injuries was not immediately available.

