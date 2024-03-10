La Scala performers and workers call for Gaza cease-fire before opera-ballet set in conflict

La Scala's dance company and the orchestra stand on stage before the final performance of the opera-ballet "Madina" beneath a banner reading: "Ceasefire" in Milan, Italy, Saturday March 9, 2024. The sentiment received a standing ovation lasting at least two minutes Saturday evening before the final performance of the opera house's original production “Madina,” which tells the story of a Chechen woman who is manipulated to become a suicide bomber after she is orphaned and raped by Russian soldiers. (AP Photo/Colleen Barry)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 3:26 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Just before an opera-ballet set in conflict, La Scala’s principal dancer Roberto Bolle, general manager Dominique Meyer and other members of the dance company, orchestra and stage crew faced the audience as the curtain rose. It revealed a banner with the imperative: “Cease fire.”

The sentiment referring to the war in Gaza received a standing ovation lasting at least two minutes Saturday evening before the final performance of the opera house’s original production “Madina.” It tells the story of a Chechen woman who is manipulated to become a suicide bomber after she is orphaned and raped by Russian soldiers.

In a title role performed by La Scala ballerina Antonella Albano, Madina repents at the last minute and throws down her suicide vest inside a crowded Moscow café.

Albano, “Madina” composer Fabio Vacchi and conductor Michele Gamba were also among the dozens of La Scala performers and staff who stood beneath the banner.

It was the famed Milan theater’s first comment on the war in Gaza, but not the first time it has waded into the politics of war.

La Scala music director Riccardo Chailly held a concert for peace in Ukraine in April 2022, with proceeds going to help the population hit by the war. The theater joined others in dropping Russian conductor Valery Gergiev from its program because of his failure to distance himself from the invasion. Ukrainians later protested La Scala’s staging of the Russian opera “Boris Godunov,” for the opening of its 2022-23 season.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

1h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

47m ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

8h ago

Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti
Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

OTTAWA — Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti. A spokesperson...

3m ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

1h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

47m ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

8h ago

Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti
Canada's UN ambassador set to attend emergency meeting to discuss crisis in Haiti

OTTAWA — Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti. A spokesperson...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

17h ago

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

21h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

12h ago

More Videos