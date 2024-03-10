List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars

Arthur Harari, left, and Justine Triet accept the award for best original screenplay for "Anatomy of a Fall" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 7:55 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 7:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

The Associated Press

