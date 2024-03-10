List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars
Posted March 10, 2024 7:55 pm.
Last Updated March 10, 2024 7:56 pm.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
ANIMATED FILM
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
___
The Associated Press