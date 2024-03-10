Most of Canada loses an hour of sleep as clocks spring forward for daylight time

Did you remember to set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed last night?

The seasonal tradition of “springing forward” meant most people in Canada moved their clocks an hour forward, switching to daylight time.

The change happens for much of the country at 2 a.m. local time.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan keep their clocks the same year-round.

Michael Antle, a University of Calgary psychology professor, says the impacts of the time change will be felt for a while.

But, he says, people can go to bed a little earlier and give themselves extra time in the morning to help combat sleepiness.

<!– Photo: 20240308130324-65eb584ec7a746141664f5adjpeg.jpg, Caption: The seasonal tradition of “springing forward” meant most people in Canada moved their clocks an hour forward, switching to daylight time. John Scott of Scotiabell prepares the tower clock for daylight saving time change at Fire Station No. 315 in Toronto on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn