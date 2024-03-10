New Jersey infant killed, parents injured in apparent attack by family dog, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 4:21 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 4:26 pm.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — An infant was killed and the child’s parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog.

Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.” The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and father were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released, and officials didn’t clarify the current status of the animal. Authorities described the investigation as “active and continuing” and asked anyone with information to call Woodbridge police and county prosecutors.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3h ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

11m ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

2h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3h ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

11m ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

2h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

18h ago

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

22h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

13h ago

More Videos