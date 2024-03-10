Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.

On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

Reportedly, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was sitting on her porch.

He engaged her in conversation then followed the victim into her residence, where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The suspect is described as 5’4″, late 20’s to early 30’s, thick build, with short hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.