Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

The suspect in a sexual assault in Scarborough. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 10, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 4:53 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.

On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

Reportedly, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was sitting on her porch.

He engaged her in conversation then followed the victim into her residence, where the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The suspect is described as 5’4″, late 20’s to early 30’s, thick build, with short hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

2h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

9h ago

Mourning and worry cast pall over Ramadan this year for many Muslim Canadians
Mourning and worry cast pall over Ramadan this year for many Muslim Canadians

As Muslim Canadians welcome the arrival of Ramadan at sundown today, some say the festivities and joy that usually accompany the holy month will be absent this year as many mourn the loss of life and continued...

1h ago

