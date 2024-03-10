Swiss rescue authorities search for 6 skiers missing in the Alps

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 8:32 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Rescue authorities have launched a search for six cross-country skiers missing in the Swiss Alps in difficult weather conditions, police said Sunday.

Police in the canton of Valais said in a statement that the search began on Saturday between the resort of Zermatt and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy.

“The group began its tour on Saturday in Zermatt and was later reported missing in the Tête Blanche area,” the police statement said.

Top Stories

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

2h ago

Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton
Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton

Police are searching for a teenage suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted murder of another man in Brampton. Peel police say a 34-year-old man was at the back of McMurchy Plaza located...

31m ago

US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid
US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to ramp up aid deliveries...

1h ago

Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts
Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo of her in a...

44m ago

