The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes

Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 8:43 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 9:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press is bringing you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday’s Academy Awards.

___

___

Barbenheimer? More like Oscanheimer

“Oppenheimer” has won for best film editing. It marks the first nomination and win for Jennifer Lame, who thanked her collaborators, including director Christopher Nolan, for the award.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito gave the award out, joking about how they both tried to kill Batman — portrayed by Michael Keaton — and lost, as Mr. Freeze and the Penguin, respectively.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” hasn’t yet won an Oscar.

___

POMP AND POLITICS

About a mile from the red carpet, protesters shut down a section of Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard calling for an end to the violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others donned red pins in support for a cease-fire in Gaza. The bold design features a single hand holding a heart and was organized by the group Artists for Ceasefire.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst,” writer-director Jonathan Glazer said in accepting the Oscar for best international feature for “The Zone of Interest,” a film about the Holocaust. He spoke out against the war in Gaza.

___

NOVELTY PROPS ON THE RED CARPET

The crew of “Godzilla Minus One” carried monster figurines and wore matching, spiked shoes. Meanwhile, “The Boy and the Heron” filmmakers brought plush versions of the characters. The film won best animated feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki weren’t at the Oscars to accept their statuette.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, “American Fiction” composer Laura Karpman, tossed Cadbury eggs to several lucky onlookers. Nominated this year for original score, Karpman last year wore a dress with Christine Blasey Ford’s congressional testimony.

___

The Associated Press


2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning shooting along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. Initially, provincial police had released few details, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt...

updated

41m ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

4h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

6h ago

Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary

A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar. “The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair...

23m ago

