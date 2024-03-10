The monster wins one at last as ‘Godzilla Minus One’ nabs the Oscar for visual effects

Masaki Takahashi, from left, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima accept the award for best visual effects for "Godzilla Minus One" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 8:50 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 9:26 pm.

Godzilla finally made it to the Oscars this year — and slayed.

The movie “Godzilla Minus One,” set in the waning days of World War II, won the Oscar for best visual effects, pushing aside such big-budget behemoths as “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” “Napoleon” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“Godzilla Minus One,” from writer-director Takashi Yamazaki, marked the first time the prehistoric reptilian monster was nominated for an Oscar in the franchise’s 70-year history. It is the 37th film in the film series, which usually uses Godzilla as a sober symbol of nuclear holocaust and atomic trauma.

“Godzilla Minus One” became the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in the U.S. and Canada. Only two international live-action movies — “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life Is Beautiful” — collected more than the $56.4 million grossed by “Godzilla Minus One.”

Some 610 effects shots were created by Yamazaki, who also served as effects supervisor, and his small team of artists. Lacking the budget for hydraulics, the crew shook would shake a boat set to mimic ocean bobbing or rotate a cockpit to simulate flying.

Yamazaki told the AP he believes it’s telling that both he and Christopher Nolan with the epic “Oppenheimer” were separately drawn back to the dawn of the nuclear era in their moviemaking.

“The world, in some sense, has forgotten the implications, the impact, the ramifications of what a nuclear war could entail,” Yamazaki said.

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning shooting along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. Initially, provincial police had released few details, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt...

updated

46m ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

4h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

6h ago

Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary

A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar. “The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair...

27m ago

Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning shooting on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning shooting along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. Initially, provincial police had released few details, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt...

updated

46m ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

4h ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

6h ago

Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary

A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar. “The Last Repair Shop” tells the story of a Los Angeles warehouse that provides free musical instrument repair...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

3h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

23h ago

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.
1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
More Videos