The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 4:34 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 4:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — And away we go. The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood’s big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors.

Red, an “It” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up.

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press


Top Stories

2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway
2 women injured, 1 critically, in early morning incident on Hamilton area highway

Two women have been injured, one critically, following an early morning incident along a stretch of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The highway between Concession 5 and Millgrove Side Road has been closed since...

updated

3h ago

Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough
Suspect sought in sexual assault in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough. On Saturday, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Warden...

11m ago

Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor
Canada says it will join effort to get aid to Gaza through humanitarian sea corridor

OTTAWA — Canada will join an international effort to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

2h ago

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

9h ago

