5 cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn, Swiss police say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 3:55 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 3:56 am.

GENEVA (AP) — Five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn, Swiss police said Monday.

Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy.

A crew of three rescuers and a mountain police team deployed near the Dent Blanche, or White Tooth, cabin found the bodies of five of the skiers.

A search was continuing for the sixth person. The nationalities or other identity details of the victims were not immediately indicated.

