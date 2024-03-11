A list of candidates vying to lead the Alberta NDP

Six contenders are vying to take the helm of the Alberta new democrats, with the successor to long-time leader Rachel Notley to be chosen in June. In this composite image made from six photographs, from left to right, top row to bottom row: Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is seen at a backyard party in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 26, 2023; Alberta MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse watches the Manitoba Provincial election results at the NDP election night party in Winnipeg, Tuesday, October 3, 2023; Alberta NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman announces her leadership bid, in Edmonton, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024; Alberta NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi poses for a photo in Calgary, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024; Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley, centre, announces she is running for the leadership of the party in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024; and Gil McGowan, President of the Alberta Federation of Labour speaks at an event in Edmonton, Friday, June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, David Lipnowski, Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 3:42 pm.

CALGARY — Six contenders are competing for the helm of the Alberta New Democrats, with the successor to long-time party leader Rachel Notley to be chosen in June. 

Here are the candidates: 

Naheed Nenshi was mayor of Calgary from 2010 to 2021 and has made the colour purple — a mix of Liberal red and Conservative blue — a big part of his non-partisan political brand. 

Kathleen Ganley is the legislature member for Calgary-Mountain View. She served as justice minister while the NDP was in government. In Opposition, she has been energy critic. 

Rakhi Pancholi, elected after the NDP’s time in government, represents Edmonton-Whitemud in the legislature and has been the critic for children’s services and education. 

Sarah Hoffman, the legislature member for Edmonton-Glenora, has been one of Notley’s key lieutenants, serving as deputy premier and health minister while in government. In Opposition, she has been deputy leader and the municipal affairs critic for Edmonton and Calgary. 

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse is a first-time legislature member representing Edmonton-Rutherford. She has been the Opposition critic for environment, parks and climate resilience. 

Gil McGowan is a long-time leader of the Alberta Federation of Labour, which represents 28 affiliated trade unions and more than 170,000 workers across the province. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

