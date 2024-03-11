A meeting of the UN body promoting equality for women starts with 5 male speakers

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 19, 2023. The U.N.’s preeminent global body promoting equality for women and girls opened its annual meeting Monday, March 11, 2024, with five male speakers in a row...a lineup that made some of the men uneasy and left the hundreds of women in packed General Assembly chamber somewhat baffled. Guterres, the second speaker, told the meeting that women and girls are suffering most “from wars waged by men,” singling out Gaza. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 9:33 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 9:42 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s preeminent body promoting equality for women and girls opened its annual meeting Monday with five male speakers in a row – a lineup that made some of the men uneasy and was somewhat baffling to the hundreds of women in the packed General Assembly chamber.

Achim Steiner, the head of the U.N. Development Program and the last of the male speakers, said when he stepped to the microphone: “I am very conscious of the fact that I am yet another man standing at this podium addressing you.”

He said he had two choices: “Don’t speak or stand up” and support gender equality.

Croatia’s U.N. Ambassador Ivan Šimonović, the third male speaker representing the U.N. Economic and Social Council, apologized for the absence of the council’s president, a woman, who had a family emergency. So, he said, “you are getting the male vice president, adding to the agenda disbalance of this opening.”

The first woman to speak was sixth in line, Chetna Gala Sinha, who represented civil society and was loudly cheered when she was called to the podium.

Sinha moved from Mumbai to a drought-prone village in India’s Maharashtra state three decades ago and helped local women start a bank. Now, she said, “our women want to go from microcredit to micro-enterprise” so “there has never been a better time to invest in women” — a theme of this year’s meeting of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women, along with addressing poverty.

After a speech by a young woman from Malawi representing youth, the commission’s chair, Philippines U.N. Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo, invited the head of the U.N. agency promoting women’s rights and gender equality to take a seat on the podium.

Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, began by saying: “It’s great to be here. I feel the energy in the room is getting better as we see more women coming to the stage.” The audience applauded loudly.

Almost every speaker — male and female — spoke of the plight of women and girls caught in conflict, especially in the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

Lagdameo, the commission chair who opened the meeting, asked participants to express solidarity with all women and girls in conflict situations. “Our thoughts are with you as we strive for peace,” he said.

U.N., Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the second speaker, told the meeting that women and girls are suffering most “from wars waged by men,” singling out Gaza.

He noted Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that started Monday in Gaza, should be a time of compassion, but instead families are struggling to survive. He reiterated his call for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a silencing of guns in all conflicts including Sudan.

Last week Guterres said achieving legal gender equality could take 300 years, and on Monday he cited two worrying trends: Patriarchy is regaining ground as autocrats and populists attack women’s freedoms and their sexual and reproductive rights, and the domination of digital technologies and artificial intelligence by men is leaving women’s needs and rights ignored.

Bahous told the commission that a backlash against gender equality is rising “with a ferocity and anger that is unfamiliar to many of us,” she said. “Peace feels painfully distant, war painfully prevalent, suffering painfully ubiquitous.”

If spoken commitments to equality could be matched by funding in budgets, “more than 100 million women and girls could be lifted out of poverty,” she said. She added that closing gender gaps in employment could boost gross domestic product per capita by 20%.

The U.N. Development Program’s Steiner told the commission: “We have to face a harsh truth, gender inequality and the poverty experienced by so many women and girls are not inevitable outcomes of the crisis we face, but rather a consequence of systemic failures.”

Solving the problem of over 300 million women and girls living in extreme poverty can only be solved by making gender equality “a core value” at every stage of public financing, he said.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

4h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

7h ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

43m ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

4h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

7h ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

43m ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

5h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

6h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

8h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

More Videos