Al Pacino says Oscars producers asked him to omit reading best picture nominees

Al Pacino poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 6:07 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 6:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Al Pacino says he was following the instructions of the Oscars producers when he omitted the names of the best picture nominees while announcing the winner of the show’s biggest category.

The Oscar-winning actor was Sunday night’s final presenter and announced “Oppenheimer” as the best picture winner without naming the full slate of nominees.

“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” Pacino said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

Pacino is a nine-time acting nominee, who won best actor for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman.”

The Oscars started late and ended in a respectable time — under last year’s runtime — in part because Pacino skipped reading all the nominees for best picture.

The nominated films — “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “The Zone of Interest” — all were featured with montages during the show.

But Pacino’s abrupt presentation — saying “And the Oscar goes to … ” before eventually announcing “my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer,’” left many viewers confused.

It wasn’t the only category to omit a reading of the nominees. The nominated original songs were all performed on the show, and the announcement that “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” had won was made without listing them again.

Oscars producer Molly McNearney told the trade outlet Variety that skipping the reading of the nominees was intentional.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” she said. “By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all ten best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins, and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated.”

She added: “I apologize if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

1h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

4h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

1h ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

1h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

4h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

1h ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

5h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

22h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

More Videos