Atlantic newspaper owner Saltwire faces insolvency after lender files claim

A private equity fund has filed insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars. The Chronicle Herald sign is seen in Halifax on Thursday, April 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 5:57 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 6:26 pm.

HALIFAX — A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement. 

In documents filed to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia on Monday, Fiera Private Debt Fund said Saltwire and The Halifax Herald Ltd. together owe it $32.7 million, plus almost $600,000 of accrued and outstanding interest.

About three-quarters of that debt is owed by Saltwire, which owns a number of news publications across Atlantic Canada including Halifax’s Chronicle Herald, the Telegram in St. John’s, and the Guardian in Charlottetown. 

Fiera said in the filings that senior management of the company has mismanaged the business, used employee pension funds for operations and failed to remit HST, among other allegations. 

It said in the documents the companies are insolvent and “on the verge of a liquidity crisis.”

Fiera said it loaned money to Saltwire to help fund its 2017 acquisition of several businesses from Transcontinental Nova Scotia Media Group Inc. 

Fiera said the companies have been in default for more than five years, have made little progress in repaying the principal of their debt, and have no plan to do so. It said it provided “significant concessions” to the borrowers, which are refusing to meaningfully discuss the lenders’ concerns about the businesses and their debt. 

Recently, Fiera said, Saltwire and The Herald sought to find an investor or buyer for the business, but were unable to secure an acceptable offer. 

The documents note that The Herald was recently ordered to pay more than $2.6 million in outstanding pension liability, and Saltwire was recently ordered to post $500,000 as security for costs in litigation over its Transcontinental acquisition. 

They say that as of January 2, Saltwire and The Herald owe the Canada Revenue Agency a combined more than $7 million in collected and unremitted HST. 

The filings seek to appoint KSV Restructuring Inc. as the court-appointed monitor for CCAA proceedings, and appoint a chief restructuring officer. 

They also aim to position Fiera as the first lender to be paid back if Saltwire is sold or dissolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

1h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

4h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

1h ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

2h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

5h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

22h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

