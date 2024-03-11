Belgium’s change kit at Euro 2024 has been leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero Tintin?

FILE - Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates after scoring the third goal against Germany during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Belgium in Cologne, Germany, on March 28, 2023. The Belgium international players taking part in the Euro soccer tournament this summer could well resemble a world-famous reporter. According to leaks on various specialized websites, the Belgium Euro 2024 away kit is a tribute to Tintin. The Belgian federation is set to unveil the new kit on Thursday March 14, 2024 during a press conference at the Hergé Museum. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 9:05 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 9:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Some of the Belgium soccer players taking part in the European Championship this summer could well resemble a world-famous reporter.

According to leaks on various specialized websites, the team’s Euro 2024 change kit is a tribute to Tintin, the intrepid Belgian reporter and comic-book legend.

The Belgian federation is set to unveil the new kit on Thursday during a press conference at the Hergé Museum, which celebrates the career of Tintin’s creator.

Coach Domenico Tedesco will also announce his squad that day for upcoming friendly games against Ireland and England.

Contacted by The Associated Press, the federation declined to confirm that the new change kit is made of a light blue jersey featuring a white collar, brown shorts and white socks in a tribute to Tintin’s favorite outfit.

In his action-packed adventures, Tintin often wears a blue sweater over a white collared shirt paired with brown cutoff pants, white socks and brown shoes.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, Belgium’s traditional first kit is a red one.

Tintin first appeared in the Brussels “Le Petit Vingtième” newspaper supplement on Jan. 10, 1929 and traveled all over the globe. His adventures have sold more than 270 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 70 languages.

If confirmed, the tribute to Tintin is not expected to draw the same kind of controversy that emerged when Belgium requested to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of a commercial link to a rave festival.

FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans.

Euro 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press


