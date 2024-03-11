Blinken will attend an urgent meeting with Caribbean leaders as Haiti’s violent crisis grows

FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry attends a public lecture at the United States International University in Nairobi, Kenya, March 1, 2024. The prime minister had traveled to Kenya to push for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to fight gangs in Haiti. Henry, who is facing calls to resign or form a transitional council, remains unable to return home. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 9:12 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 9:26 am.

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Monday with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica as part of an urgent push to solve Haiti’s spiraling crisis, while pressure grows on Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign or agree to a transitional council.

Henry is expected to attend the closed-door meeting organized by members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom who for months have pressed for a transitional government in Haiti as violent protests demanded Henry’s resignation.

“Whilst we are making considerable progress, the stakeholders are not yet where they need to be,” Caricom said in a statement Friday announcing the urgent meeting in Jamaica.

Attacks by powerful gangs on key government targets began Feb. 29 across Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince. Gunmen have burned police stations, closed the main international airports and raided the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Scores of people have been killed, and more than 15,000 people are homeless after fleeing neighborhoods raided by gangs. Food and water are dwindling as stands and stores selling to impoverished Haitians run out of goods. The main port in Port-au-Prince remains closed, stranding dozens of containers with critical supplies.

Henry remains locked out of his country, landing in Puerto Rico last week after being denied entry into the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

When the attacks began, Henry was in Kenya pushing for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country that has been delayed by a court ruling.

A growing number of people are demanding the resignation of Henry, who has not issued any public comment since the attacks began.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

34m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

16m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

2h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

34m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

16m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

2h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

14h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

15h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

13h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos