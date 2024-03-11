Brooklyn preacher known for flashy lifestyle found guilty of wire fraud and attempted extortion

FILE - Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. Miller-Whitehead, a Brooklyn preacher known for his flashy lifestyle and who boasted of his friendship with New York City’s mayor, was found guilty in federal court Monday, March 11, 2024, of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 9:54 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 9:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn preacher known for his flashy lifestyle and who boasted of his friendship with New York City’s mayor was found guilty in federal court Monday of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

Lamor Miller-Whitehead, 47, was found guilty of five counts after a trial in federal court in Manhattan that began late last month. Prosecutors had argued that the preacher exaggerated his ties to Mayor Eric Adams and let greed overtake him as he looted a parishioner’s retirement savings and tried to extort a businessman to fuel his lavish lifestyle.

He also was accused of lying to FBI agents by denying he had a second cellphone.

An attorney for Miller-Whitehead, Dawn Florio, said they are appealing the verdict. She had told jurors during the trial that evidence against her client didn’t support the charges.

Miller-Whitehead made headlines in July when armed bandits crashed his church service and robbed him of $1 million in jewelry.

The preacher embraced his flashy lifestyle. He was known for driving around in a Rolls Royce and records show he lived in a $1.6 million home in Paramus, New Jersey. He also owned apartment buildings in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prosecutors alleged Miller-Whitehead bilked a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement savings by falsely promising he would find her a home and invest the rest in his real estate business. Prosecutors say he instead spent the money on luxury goods and clothing.

He also was accused of trying to convince a businessman to lend him $500,000 and give him a stake in real estate deals by claiming his ties to city officials could earn favorable treatment for the businessman’s interests.

Adams grew close to Miller-Whitehead while serving as Brooklyn’s borough president. Adams, a former police captain, has since said he spent decades enforcing the law and expects everyone to follow it.

Sentencing for Miller-Whitehead is scheduled for July 1.

The Associated Press

