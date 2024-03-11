‘Catastrophic’: Quebecers worry about family as they watch crisis unfold in Haiti

MONTREAL — Wedne Colin says he feels like he’s leading a “double life,” living in Montreal but constantly worrying for his family in Haiti.

Colin says his family members have had to flee their homes several times to find a place that’s safe from the armed gangs he says have seized control of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

Colin and Orlando Ceide, who both work at the Maison d’Haiti community centre, are two of the many Haitian Montrealers who are worried about loved ones amid the violent attacks that have paralyzed the Haitian capital.

Ceide says that while his family members in Haiti are far from the violence, the latest crisis is impacting the availability of basic services including food and health care.

Both men say the Canadian government needs to do what it can to help Haitians, including making it easier for them to leave and join their families in Canada.

They also believe Canada can play a supporting role in the diplomatic efforts to stabilize the country, but insist the solution to the crisis must be led by Haitians themselves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press