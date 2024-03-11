Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 17-23:

March 17: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 80. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 78. Actor Patrick Duffy is 75. Actor Kurt Russell is 73. Country singer Susie Allanson is 72. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 70. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 69. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 69. Actor Gary Sinise is 69. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 66. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 64. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 64. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 63. Actor Rob Lowe is 60. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 57. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 56. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 55. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 52. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 51. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 51. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 51. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” ″Freddy Got Fingered”) is 50. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 49. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 49. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 49. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 47. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 46. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 43. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 37. Singer Hozier is 34. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 32. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 32. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 19.

March 18: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 97. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 74. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 73. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 65. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 63. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith (“Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid Part 3”) is 62. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 62. Singer-actor Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 61. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 60. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 59. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 58. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 55. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 54. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 52. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 50. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 50. Actor Sutton Foster (“Younger,” “Bunheads”) is 49. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 45. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 44. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 42. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 42. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 39. Actor Lily Collins is 35. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 29. Actor Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 27. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 20.

March 19: Actor Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 91. Actor Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” ″Casino Royale”) is 88. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 87. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 78. Actor Glenn Close is 77. Actor Bruce Willis is 69. Actor Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” ″MadTV”) is 61. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 55. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 54. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 51. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Actor Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 46. Actor Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 45. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 35. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 29.

March 20: Actor Hal Linden is 93. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 78. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 75. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 74. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 73. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 70. Actor Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 67. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 67. Director Spike Lee is 67. Actor Theresa Russell is 67. Actor Holly Hunter is 66. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 63. Model Kathy Ireland is 61. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 61. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 59. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 58. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 56. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 54. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 53. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 50. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 46. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 45. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 42. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 42. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 40. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 38. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19″) is 35.

March 21: Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 85. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 83. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 80. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Actor Timothy Dalton is 78. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 78. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 74. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 73. Singer Russell Thompkins Junior of The Stylistics is 73. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 66. Actor Gary Oldman is 66. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 63. Actor Matthew Broderick is 62. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 62. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 59. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 58. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 57. Musician Maxim of Prodigy is 57. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 56. Actor Laura Allen is 50. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 39. Actor Scott Eastwood (“Fast X,” “The Longest Ride”) is 38. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 30. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 20.

March 22: Actor William Shatner is 93. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 89. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 83. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 81. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 76. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 76. Actor Fanny Ardant is 75. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 72. Country singer James House is 69. Actor Lena Olin is 69. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 67. Actor Matthew Modine is 65. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 53. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 53. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 49. Actor Anne Dudek (“House,” “Big Love”) is 49. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 49. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 48. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 48. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 47. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 43. Rapper Mims is 43. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off The Boat”) is 42. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage The Elephant is 34.

March 23: Director Mark Rydell (“On Golden Pond”) is 95. Singer Chaka Khan is 71. Actor Amanda Plummer is 67. Actor Catherine Keener is 65. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” ″About Schmidt”) is 60. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 59. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 59. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 58. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 56. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 55. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 54. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 52. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off The Boat”) is 50. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 48. Actor Keri Russell is 48. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 46. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 46. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 46. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 46. Country singer Brett Young is 43. Actor Ben Rappaport (“Ozark,” “The Good Wife”) is 38.

