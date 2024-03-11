Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone were among the awards season’s fashion MVPs

By Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 8:24 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s red carpet season failed to disappoint, fashion-wise, with plenty of drama, personal style and new takes on Old Hollywood.

Sometimes, in the case of Margot Robbie and her all-Barbie, all-the-time looks, it was about nostalgia. For others, including Jeremy Allen White, it was a color that made the statement: white, like his name, in his case.

For Danielle Brooks, it was about the fun. Look no further than her part gown, part tuxedo and touch of purple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, thanks to designer Christian Siriano.

While much of the fashion energy came at awards shows and related events, Zendaya headed for the desert as she promoted “Dune: Part Two” in a variety of cutting-edge designs. They included a silver cyborg suit straight from the archive of Mugler.

While Zendaya and her co-star, Timothée Chalamet, often wow on red carpets, there were other MVPs this time around. Here’s a look at a few:

COLMAN DOMINGO

Whether it’s a textured gold coat and mustard yellow suit by Valentino Haute Couture at the Critics Choice Awards or a custom black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and man brooches at the Emmys, the star of “Rustin” has left no fashion crumbs. Domingo has offered a new vision of how a leading man can dress. He loves to play with fashion and his joy shines through. He was elegant at the Oscars in a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo with crystal buttons and gold-tipped cowboy boots.

LILY GLADSTONE

The Indigenous actor and recent British Vogue cover star has approached her red carpet coming-out with intention, supporting Indigenous jewelry designers while promoting “Killers of the Flower Moon.” At the Golden Globes, she paired her Valentino gown and cape with beaded earrings by Lenise Omeasoo, who is Blackfeet and Cree. For the Oscars, she wore a custom Gucci gown in midnight blue that was created in collaboration with Indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain.

CILLIAN MURPHY

Is the “Oppenheimer” star the anti-Ken? Look no further than his sheer shirt and black pinstripe Saint Laurent suit at the film’s London premiere. More dark pinstripes from the same design house followed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, this time with a loose bow at the neck. The man loves a pinstripe. In lots of neutrals, he’s been the perfect counter to all that sugary pink over at “Barbie.” His custom black Atelier Versace tux for the Oscars was adorned with a gem brooch by Sauvereign.

AYO EDEBIRI

The co-star of “The Bear” was on a red-hot fashion streak, earning official “It” girl status. There was her black 3D molded custom Louis Vuitton petal dress for the Emmys. And her smashing red custom Prada strapless gown with a floor-length train at the Golden Globes. The dress fell playfully, and youthfully, just above her ankles. Never underestimate young Hollywood.

BARRY KEOGHAN

Adventurous is the “Saltburn” star’s middle name when it comes to fashion. Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Givenchy were among his go-tos. He mixed patterns in a red Vuitton evening jacket and trouser set for the Golden Globes. Keoghan loves his bling, accessorizing his red-on-red moment with a golden belt chain, pearl necklace and Tiffany & Co. jewel earring. A little punk. A lot fab.

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH

It was a draped ivory mermaid gown with 3D roses at the neck at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for this longtime lover of fashion and co-star of “The Holdovers.” It was by Valdrin Sahiti. At the British Film Academy Awards, Randolph wowed in a colorblock peach-and-black body-hugger by Robert Wun. The fashion spotlight has been soaking up Randolph and the drama she has provided. She picked up a supporting actress Oscar in a custom Louis Vuitton gown in pale blue with oversize, fringed sleeves.

PEDRO PASCAL

Few could make an arm sling as sexy as “The Last of Us” star did. At the Golden Globes, his sling came with nail art that spelled “ouchy,” the best accessory of the night. He wore the sling, actually for a shoulder injury, with black trousers and a matching turtleneck that had a white yarn knot design, all by Bottega Veneta. But his big sling moment came at the Critics Choice Awards, when he wore it with a sand-color ensemble the exact shade of his fashion-forward medical device.

GRETA LEE

In the color of the season, red, and with lots of help from Loewe and some from Bottega Veneta, the co-star of “Past Lives” was a fashion sensation. The latter designed her futuristic red sculptural mood for the Governors Awards. She paired the dress with silver metallic heels. Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson was behind her modern classic off-white voluminous gown for the Golden Globes, her waved, cropped bob and Tiffany & Co. jewels the perfect touch. At the Oscars, it was a black-and-white velvet halter-neck gown by Loewe with white strips of fabric draped across her neck and down her back that attached at her hips.

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

