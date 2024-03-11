Ford’s Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie’s Liberals, new poll shows

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at the 2023 Ontario Economic Summit, in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov., 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 2:07 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart.

A new Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada suggests that Premier Ford is holding a 10-point lead over Bonnie Crombie and the Ontario Liberal Party, citing the Conservatives as the level of government doing the most to support new housing.

The survey was conducted from March 8 and March 9, 2024, polling 1,283 residents.

“The Ford PCs are up compared to our February survey but not by much,” said David Valentin, Principal at Liaison Strategies.

“This month, the PCs are at 39 per cent (+1) followed by the Liberals at 29 per cent (-1) and the [New Democratic Party] at 21 per cent (-1). The Greens are at 5 per cent (no change), and the ‘other’ parties are polling at 6 per cent (+1).”

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks after being declared the winner of the Ontario Liberal Party leadership race in Toronto on Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

The provincial Liberals appear to be faring better in different regions, specifically northern Ontario, where Crombie’s government leads by one per cent over the PCs (34 per cent to 33 per cent). In southcentral Ontario, Hamilton and Niagara, Ford’s government is leading the NDP, but only by five per cent.

The Liberals and PCs are tied in Toronto, and the PCs lead the Liberals by three points in Mississauga.

“All of that is to say the provincial Tories are doing well, but they’re not quite running away with it, and there are areas of opportunity for the opposition parties,” Valentin added.

Housing a priority for Ontarians, poll suggests

Respondents appear to be firmly in favour of Ford’s progress regarding housing. Polling shows that 40 per cent of those surveyed said the provincial government has done the most with provincial housing, with the federal and municipal governments in a tie for second at 24 per cent.

“Overall, 41 per cent of Ontarians say the same amount of housing is being built now as it was five years ago,” Valentin said. “Fifty-seven per cent say the right amount of housing is being built in their community, but 55 per cent say not enough housing is being built province-wide.”

Related:

Since Crombie became the front-runner in the Liberal leadership race in the fall, Ford and his caucus have often attacked the now-leader of the third-place party rather than spending time talking about the Official Opposition NDP.

The conservatives have also criticized Crombie’s housing record and painted her as an elite who is out of touch with voters.

Crombie was elected leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in December 2022.

Separate survey shows Ford’s current approval rating

In a separate poll, Ford’s approval rating is among the lowest in terms of active Canadian premiers.

According to the Angus Reid Institute, Ford placed seventh out of ninth (34 per cent) in his Canadian counterparts’ March approval ratings, ahead of Quebec’s Francois Legault (32 per cent) and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs (31 per cent).

Ford’s approval rating has remained in the 30 percentile since December 2022, dipping to 28 per cent in September 2023. His current March 2024 approval rating of 34 per cent remained unchanged from December 2023.

“Ontario’s Doug Ford announced his intention to ‘Get It Done’ last month, introducing new legislation to streamline infrastructure projects by shortening environmental assessments and speeding up approval processes,” the Angus Reid Institute writes in its summary. “Cooperation with the federal Conservatives may be less than a given, however, if that party does indeed form the next government in Ottawa.

“Ford and his Progressive Conservatives will hope that getting it done will help to boost his stagnant personal approval rate, which hasn’t exceeded its current 34 per cent mark since September 2022,” the Angus Reid Institute concluded.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

26m ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

19m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

3h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

26m ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

19m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

3h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

19h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

19h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

18h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos