Fight between Disney and DeSantis appointees over district control gets a July court hearing

FILE - Crowds fill Main Street USA in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Oct. 1, 2021. Almost a year after Florida lawmakers passed a law giving Florida’s governor control over Walt Disney World’s governing district, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, called the takeover a success, despite an exodus of workers, ongoing litigation and accusations of cronyism by the new leadership. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Orlando Sentinel

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 11:02 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 11:12 am.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The court fight between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees over control of Walt Disney World’s government won’t be decided until at least this summer, provided the two sides don’t reach a settlement beforehand.

A hearing over whether the state court case should move forward or be decided without the need for a full trial was set last week for July 25 in Orlando.

Disney claims the Republican governor and his appointees took over the district, which provides government services like planning and firefighting at Disney World, in retaliation for the company opposing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The 2022 law banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and was championed by DeSantis, who had used Disney as a punching bag in speeches on the campaign trail until he suspended his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination earlier this year.

DeSantis and his appointees to the governing district had a first-round victory in the multiple court fights over the takeover when a federal judge in Tallahassee in January dismissed Disney’s free speech lawsuit against them. Disney is appealing that decision.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

