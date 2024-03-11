James Patterson looks back through history in new ‘Time Travel Twins’ series

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson never seems to run out of ideas.

The ultraprolific author is launching a new middle grade series, “The Time Travel Twins,” about two boys who witness key moments in U.S. history, starting with the era of the Revolutionary War.

Released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and co-written with Tad Safran, the series begins Sept. 9.

“I’ve always said that the hardest job with kids is to get them in the habit of reading. Like all of my children’s books, the goal of ‘The Time Travel Twins’ is for a kid to finish it and say, ‘Please, give me another book,'” Patterson said in a statement Monday.

Patterson’s hundreds of books include children’s stories, his “Maximum Ride” and “Alex Cross” thrillers, political thrillers co-written with former President Bill Clinton and a novel written with Dolly Parton about the Nashville music scene.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

3m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

1h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

58m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to...

9m ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

3m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

1h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

58m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

13h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

13h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

12h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos