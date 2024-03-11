‘Prolific offender’ from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

Lovepreet Singh, 29, Mississauga
It's alleged that officers conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver, who fled at a heavy rate of speed in his truck. The officer identified the driver as 29-year-old Lovepreet Singh of Mississauga. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 11, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 2:57 pm.

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a “prolific driving offender” is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release.

Peel Regional Police say on March 10, 2023, just after 9:30 a.m., officers witnessed the driver of a heavy tractor-trailer allegedly driving in a “no heavy trucks” zone in the Williams Parkway and Dixie Road area in Brampton.

It’s alleged that officers conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver, who fled at a heavy rate of speed in his truck. The officer identified the driver as 29-year-old Lovepreet Singh of Mississauga.

At the time of Singh’s arrest, it’s alleged he was operating a rental vehicle, impaired by drugs, and breaching multiple conditions of release, as well as two driving prohibitions.

He faces 19 charges, including the operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, possession of heroin and meth, identity theft, four counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among other offences.

Accused led officers on 1,000 km pursuit: police

Peel Regional Police said Singh had been previously arrested and charged for leading other agencies on a pursuit that spanned approximately 1,000 kilometres and ended in Etobicoke. 

The accused also allegedly obtained fraudulent driving documents and continued to operate transport trucks and trailers in the GTA and other provinces.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said that due to the severity of these offences, Singh’s disregard for his conditions of release and his history of fleeing from police, he was denied bail and held in custody. 

“Our Safer Roads Team is dedicated to making the roads safer for our community. Whether they are proactively working to disrupt street racing activity or responding to the dangerous behaviour of prolific criminal driving offenders, these officers are having an impact,” said Andrews.

“These strategies seek to prevent the tragedy which can result from dangerous driving behaviours and decisions by a few irresponsible people. We are committed to responding to the community’s desire for safer roads.”

Top Stories

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

1h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

5m ago

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

1h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

1h ago

