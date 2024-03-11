‘Prolific offender’ from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a “prolific driving offender” is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release.

Peel Regional Police say on March 10, 2023, just after 9:30 a.m., officers witnessed the driver of a heavy tractor-trailer allegedly driving in a “no heavy trucks” zone in the Williams Parkway and Dixie Road area in Brampton.

It’s alleged that officers conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver, who fled at a heavy rate of speed in his truck. The officer identified the driver as 29-year-old Lovepreet Singh of Mississauga.

At the time of Singh’s arrest, it’s alleged he was operating a rental vehicle, impaired by drugs, and breaching multiple conditions of release, as well as two driving prohibitions.

He faces 19 charges, including the operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, possession of heroin and meth, identity theft, four counts of operation while prohibited and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, among other offences.

Accused led officers on 1,000 km pursuit: police

Peel Regional Police said Singh had been previously arrested and charged for leading other agencies on a pursuit that spanned approximately 1,000 kilometres and ended in Etobicoke.

The accused also allegedly obtained fraudulent driving documents and continued to operate transport trucks and trailers in the GTA and other provinces.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said that due to the severity of these offences, Singh’s disregard for his conditions of release and his history of fleeing from police, he was denied bail and held in custody.

“Our Safer Roads Team is dedicated to making the roads safer for our community. Whether they are proactively working to disrupt street racing activity or responding to the dangerous behaviour of prolific criminal driving offenders, these officers are having an impact,” said Andrews.

“These strategies seek to prevent the tragedy which can result from dangerous driving behaviours and decisions by a few irresponsible people. We are committed to responding to the community’s desire for safer roads.”