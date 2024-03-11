Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,769.22, up 31.69 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 54 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $97.26 on 11.7 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $46.86 on 7.6 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $54.78 on 7.4 million shares. 

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $48.14 on 5.9 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 36 cents, or 10.03 per cent, to $3.23 on 5.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $48.57 on 5.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO). Telecom. Down 22 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $56.74; and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA). Telecom. Up 39 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $60.15. Cogeco Inc. has named Frédéric Perron its new president and CEO, succeeding Philippe Jetté, who is retiring. Perron is taking the helm of the Montreal-based company and its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary effective immediately, following a board of directors-led succession planning process. Joining the company in September 2020, he previously held the position of president of Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco’s Canadian broadband business, after leading T-Mobile’s consumer business in Poland, holding executive roles at Vodafone in the U.K. and the Czech Republic, and running customer base management at Rogers Communications Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

22m ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

19m ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

33m ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

22m ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

19m ago

Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP
Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

3h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

22h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

23h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

21h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

More Videos