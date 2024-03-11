Most teens report feeling happy or peaceful when they go without smartphones, Pew survey finds

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 12:12 pm.

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. teens say they feel happy or peaceful when they don’t have their phones with them, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

In a survey published Monday, Pew also found that despite the positive associations with going phone-free, most teens have not limited their phone or social media use.

The survey comes as policymakers and children’s advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens’ relationships with their phones and social media. Last fall, dozens of states, including California and New York, sued Instagram and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. for harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features that addict children. In January, the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X and other social media companies went before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about their platforms’ harms to young people.

Despite the increasing concerns, most teens say smartphones make it easier be creative and pursue hobbies, while 45% said it helps them do well in school. Most teens said the benefits of having a smartphone outweigh the harms for people their age. Nearly all U.S. teens (95%) have access to a smartphone, according to Pew.

Majorities of teens say smartphones make it a little or a lot easier for people their age to pursue hobbies and interests (69%) and be creative (65%). Close to half (45%) say these devices have made it easier for youth to do well in school.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 26-Oct. 23, 2023, among a sample of 1,453 pairs of teens with one parent and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Here are some of the survey’s other findings:

— About half of parents (47%) say they limit the amount of time their teen can be on their phone, while a similar share (48%) don’t do this.

— Roughly four in ten parents and teens (38% each) say they at least sometimes argue with each other about how much time their teen spends on the phone. Ten percent in each group said this happens often, with Hispanic Americans the most likely to say they often argue about phone use.

— Nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents of 13- to 14-year-olds say they look through their teen’s smartphone, compared with 41% among parents of 15- to 17-year-olds.

— Forty-two percent of teens say smartphones make learning good social skills harder, while 30% said it makes it easier.

— About half of the parents said they spend too much time on their phone. Higher-income parents were more likely to say this than those in lower income buckets, and white parents were more likely to report spending too much time on their phone than Hispanic or Black parents.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

3h ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

updated

1m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

3h ago

