Nominee to Maryland elections board questioned after predecessor resigned amid Capitol riot charges

Diane Butler, nominated to serve on the Maryland State Board of Elections, stands in front of the Maryland Senate Executive Nominations Committee before taking questions from state senators on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 9:24 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 9:56 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers questioned a Republican nominee to the state elections board on Monday, specifically asking her whereabouts on Jan. 6, 2021, after a previous board member resigned when charged with participating in the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

In questioning Diane Butler at a state Senate hearing, the panel of lawmakers controlled by Democrats was following up on a pledge to be more careful in its confirmation process as it weighs the replacement for the former Republican elections board official, who resigned in January.

“I’d just gotten back from Florida visiting with my daughter, and I was actually cleaning my fish tank because it got a bunch of stuff in it while I was gone,” Butler said, when asked where she was on Jan. 6, 2021. “I was at home.”

Members of Maryland Senate’s Executive Nominations Committee have said they will be more diligent after failing to ask a single question of Carlos Ayala, who resigned his position on the elections board in January after being charged in federal court. He faces charges of civil disorder, a felony, and multiple misdemeanor counts for allegedly participating in the riot while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat, also asked Butler about a screenshot of a Facebook page he said his office received that appeared to be from her relating to pandemic masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The post that was purported to be from you said that you have responded with a comment of: ’What’s next? Nazi armbands?’ Is that something you recall posting in the past?” Lam asked.

When Butler responded “no, I don’t recall that,” Lam asked again.

“It could have been mine. I think that there were a lot of different thoughts about the masks, and I think people had a lot of thoughts in the beginning,” Butler said.

Butler, who served as a county elections official in the state, faced a variety of questions about her beliefs in the integrity of the state elections process.

Butler appeared before a state Senate panel that votes on nominees by the governor to positions in state government, including the Maryland State Board of Elections, which is comprised of five members.

The minority party, which in Maryland is the Republican Party, nominates two members to the state’s governor, who forwards the nomination to the state Senate for consideration.

Lam also asked Butler if she thought fraud “is a significant problem in Maryland’s elections,” and she said “no.” Butler also said she did not believe there has been illegal interference in past elections in the state.

Asked for her thoughts about mail-in ballots, Butler said she believed “it can be done extremely well,” and she thought Maryland did “a good job with it under the circumstances we had” during the pandemic.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

5h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

7h ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

49m ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

4h ago

