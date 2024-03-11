Passenger in car on Hwy. 401 ducked at last second to avoid flying tire: OPP

tire crash
A driver has been charged after their tire came loose and smashed through another car's windshield on Monday, March 11, 2024. OPP

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 11, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 4:57 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger in a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue ducked at the last second to avoid a flying tire that crashed through the passenger side of the window on Monday morning.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m.

Schmidt said another car was travelling eastbound on the 401 when its tire came off and flew onto the other side of the highway, crashing through the windshield.

“That wheel bounced over onto the opposite side, colliding with this vehicle completely caving in the windshield,” Schmidt explained.

Schmidt said there were three people in the vehicle when the tire crashed into it. None of them were seriously injured.

“The passenger in the front passenger seat saw that wheel just a fraction of a moment before that wheel hit and was able to duck out of the way and had that not happened this would be a completely different situation.

“Something coming at you at that kind of speed can cause an incredible amount of damage.”

Schmidt said the driver of the vehicle has been charged with detached part.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

24m ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

21m ago

Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda
Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda

Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the woman went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight.  In a written statement, the airline says...

14m ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

24m ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

21m ago

Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda
Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda

Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the woman went into premature labour and gave birth mid-flight.  In a written statement, the airline says...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

3h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

22h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

23h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

21h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

More Videos