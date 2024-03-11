breaking
Man dead after being struck by alleged drunk driver in North York
Posted March 11, 2024 6:09 am.
Last Updated March 11, 2024 6:46 am.
A pedestrian is dead and a driver is being charged after an early morning crash in North York.
Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road around 5 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police say a man in his 50s or 60s was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene. The driver is being charged with impaired driving.
Lawrence is closed in both directions between Shermount Avenue and Englemount Avenue for the investigation.