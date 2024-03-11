Man dead after being struck by alleged drunk driver in North York

A pedestrian is dead and a driver is being charged after an early morning crash in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road around 5 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a man in his 50s or 60s was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he was pronounced dead.

A man on the sidewalk is struck/killed by alleged speeding drunk driver on Lawrence near the Allen. It appears driver lost control and vehicle went off the road around 5am. It appears ped killed was heading to work-his lunch box is among the debris. pic.twitter.com/yhJnr6TS9w — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) March 11, 2024

The vehicle involved remained at the scene. The driver is being charged with impaired driving.

Lawrence is closed in both directions between Shermount Avenue and Englemount Avenue for the investigation.