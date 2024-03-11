Portugal’s election leaves the country uncertain of its future but heartens Europe’s radical right

Andre Ventura, leader of populist right wing party Chega, gestures to supporters before addressing them following the announcement of results for Portugal's general election in Lisbon, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

By Barry Hatton, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 7:42 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 7:56 am.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s inconclusive general election results mean weeks of political uncertainty ahead, and give fresh energy to Europe’s shift toward the radical right.

A surge in support for a populist party in Sunday’s ballot has placed the hard right at the heart of Portuguese politics. The close contest between two leading moderate parties remained unresolved as they awaited deciding results from voters abroad. Official results are due to be published within two weeks.

The rise of the Chega, or Enough, party — just five years old — has been stunning. It went from 12 seats in the 230-seat Parliament in a 2022 election to 48 seats now.

Voters in Lisbon on Monday were divided.

“I feel very satisfied,” said Fernanda Quest, a 38-year-old maritime transport expert. “I think it is a moment of change.”

But 53-year-old police officer Isabel Fernandes said she felt apprehension “because some of the parties that elected many lawmakers have ideas that may go against fundamental rights, especially of women.”

Chega’s leader, Andre Ventura, has made common cause with other radical right parties across the continent.

Among Ventura’s invited guests in recent years were Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and head of the populist, right-wing League party, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the leader of neighboring Spain’s far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal.

Those and other European Union countries have witnessed swings to the right in their most recent elections. That is setting political battle lines ahead of June 6-9 elections for the European Parliament.

Portugal’s center-right Social Democrat-led Democratic Alliance won 79 seats while the center-left Socialist Party, which governed for the past eight years, collected 77. The two parties have alternated in power for decades. Small parties took other seats.

Four seats are still to be distributed. They will depend on the votes of Portuguese living abroad. Traditionally, the Social Democrats and Socialists claim two of those seats each.

But times are different. Some Portuguese abroad are supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, and they could see Chega as emulating them.

After official results are published, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will consult the parties about who is best placed to form a government.

Social Democrat leader Luis Montenegro says he won’t accept a governing coalition with Chega, whose policy proposals many Portuguese find unpalatable.

Ventura has said he is prepared to drop some of his party’s most controversial proposals — such as chemical castration for some sex offenders and the introduction of life prison sentences — if that enables his party’s inclusion in a possible governing alliance.

The math is clear: if the Social Democrats and Chega come together, parties on the right will have some 135 seats — and a parliamentary majority — compared with around 90 for parties on the left.

The lack of clarity comes as the country of 10.3 million people needs to deploy billion of euros (dollars) of EU investment funds as part of an economic recovery plan.

“More than the result of the elections I’m worried more about governability, the capacity to reach consensus,” said Luis Marques, a 49-year-old accountant.

An editorial in daily paper Publico said the election outcome was “a punch in the stomach” but the harm was “self-inflicted” because the traditional parties had a poor grasp of the public mood.

A slew of recent corruption scandals tarnished the Socialists and Social Democrats, and Chega ran under an anti-graft banner.

Public frustration with politics-as-usual was evident before the outcry over graft. Low wages and a high cost of living — worsened last year by surges in inflation and interest rates — coupled with a housing crisis and failings in public health care contributed to disgruntlement.

Chega offered a protest vote against all that.

___

AP video journalist Helena Alves contributed.

Barry Hatton, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

4m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

1h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to...

10m ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

4m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

1h ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

13h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

13h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

12h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos