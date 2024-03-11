Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

By Brian Melley And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 8:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess’s health, but had the opposite effect.

Several news agencies that initially published the photo, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation. Issued by the couple’s Kensington Palace office on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in Britain, it was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

The retractions sent the online rumor mill, already filled with speculation over Kate’s operation and recuperation, into overdrive.

In a post on social media, Kate said that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” the post said.

In the past, the palace has issued several of Kate’s family snapshots of her and Prince William with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The latest photo was taken by William, Kensington Palace said.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said in the text accompanying the photo on social media. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

While there was no suggestion the photo was fake, AP retracted it because closer inspection revealed the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. For instance, the photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.

Other major news agencies, including Getty, Reuters and AFP, did the same on Sunday.

Shortly before Kate’s statement was issued on Monday, Britain’s national news agency said it was following suit. PA said it had asked Kensington Palace for clarification about the image and “in the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service.”

The release of the photo followed weeks of gossip on social media about what had happened to Kate since she left a hospital Jan. 29 after a nearly two-week stay following planned surgery. She hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

The royal family has been under more scrutiny than usual in recent weeks, because both Kate and King Charles III can’t carry out their usual public duties due to health problems.

Royal officials say Charles is undergoing care for an unspecified form of cancer, which was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he receives treatment, though he has been photographed walking to church and meeting privately with government officials and dignitaries.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery Jan. 16 and her condition and the reason for the surgery have not been revealed, though Kensington Palace said it was not cancer-related.

Although the palace initially said that it would only provide significant updates and that she would not return to royal duties before Easter — March 31 this year — it followed up with a statement last month amid the rumors and conspiracy theories by saying she was doing well and reiterating its previous statement.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the palace said Feb. 29. “That guidance stands.”

At the time, royal aides told The Sun newspaper: “We’ve seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy. There has been much on social media but the princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that.”

Further questions were raised last week when the British military seemed to jump the gun in announcing Kate would attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June, apparently without consulting palace officials.

It’s up to palace officials, not government departments, to announce the royals’ attendance at events. Kensington Palace didn’t confirm any scheduled public events for Kate, and the army later removed reference to her attendance.

Brian Melley And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press



Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

0m ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

58m ago

Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling
Oscar Moments: Talk of war and peace, a coronation for Nolan, and Ken-demonium for Gosling

There was talk of war — past conflicts, and current ones — and pleas for peace. There was a painful reminder of the recent death of Alexei Navalny. There were protests outside the Dolby Theatre, calling...

55m ago

Shooting in Etobicoke park leaves man with serious injuries
Shooting in Etobicoke park leaves man with serious injuries

Police are investigating after a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries. Officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Rathburn Road around 4 a.m. Monday for reports...

33m ago

