Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight.

The fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Duncan Road and then spread to two neighbouring homes.

The first home has been completely gutted and the two other homes are badly damaged. No injuries were reported.

The fire was mostly under control by 5:30 a.m. A large emergency presence remains in the area.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Bayview is closed in both directions south of 16th Avenue. Motorist are being asked to avoid the area.