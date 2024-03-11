Sen. Bob Menendez enters not guilty plea to latest criminal indictment

Fred Daibes, right, one of three businessmen named as co-defendants with Sen. Bob Menendez charged with bribery, arrives at federal court, Monday, March 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 1:21 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 1:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday to new obstruction of justice charges recently added to a broad corruption indictment threatening the Democrat’s re-election chances.

“Once again, not guilty your honor,” Menendez responded after Judge Sidney H. Stein asked him to enter a plea at a 20-minute hearing at a federal court in Manhattan. Menendez had previously pleaded not guilty to other charges in October.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Menendez ignored a shouted question about whether he intends to run for re-election.

The couple is charged with taking bribes of gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by three New Jersey businessmen. Prosecutors say that in return for the loot, Menendez helped one of the men get a lucrative meat-certification deal with Egypt — and in doing so took actions favorable to the Egyptian government. An indictment said Menendez helped another associate get a deal with a Qatari investment fund.

Two of the three businessmen accused of bribing Menendez also entered not guilty pleas on Monday. A third, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty two weeks ago to bribery charges and agreed to testify against the others at a trial set for May 6.

After his fall arrest, Menendez, 70, was forced to relinquish his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress.

If Menendez does choose to seek re-election, he’ll likely have to face two other strong Democratic contenders in a June 4 primary: U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy, the wife of New Jersey’s governor.

The new allegations — part of what is now an 18-count indictment — are related to what prosecutors say were efforts to cover up the illegal bribes.

One of those gifts included a Mercedes-Benz convertible that Uribe says he bought for Nadine Menendez because her husband had been trying to use his influence to squash two criminal investigations into people close to him.

It said Nadine Menendez caused her lawyer to tell prosecutors last August that the money for the car was a loan, when she knew it was a bribe.

Bob Menendez says prosecutors have it wrong, and that the money for the car — and a separate $23,000 payment from another associate that helped Nadine Menendez pay her mortgage, were just loans.

Prosecutors have “long known that I learned of and helped repay loans — not bribes — that had been provided to my wife,” he said in a statement last week.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

22m ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

28m ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

21m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

3h ago

