South Korean detained earlier this year is accused of espionage in Russia, state news agency says

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 12:21 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 12:26 pm.

A South Korean citizen arrested in Russia earlier this year on suspicion of spying is to remain in custody until mid-June, Russia’s state news agency Tass said Monday.

The news agency said it is the first time that a South Korean has been arrested for espionage in Russia.

Tass said the man, identified by the agency as Baek Won-soon, was detained “at the start of the year” in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and was taken to Moscow at the end of February. He is being held in Lefortovo Prison, where a court on Monday ordered his detention extended until June 15, Tass said.

Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement official as saying the suspect passed on information “constituting state secrets to foreign intelligence services.” The case has been labelled “top secret” and no further details have been made public.

Over the past year, Russia has detained multiple foreign nationals and accused them of committing various offenses.

Last March, Russia detained Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was on a business trip to Russia, on espionage charges. In October, Russian-U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was detained for failing to register as a foreign agent and later charged with spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Last month, Tass reported a German man had been detained and accused of smuggling drugs. Also in February, Russian state news agencies reported a dual U.S.-Russian woman identified as Ksenia Khavana was arrested on charges of committing treason.

Russia has previously been accused of targeting foreign citizens to use them as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russian prisoners abroad. The Russian government has denied the accusations.

In a recent interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to suggest that in exchange for Gershkovich, Russia is seeking the return of Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany after being convicted of the 2019 killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity.

Gershkovich is also held in Lefortovo Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. The prison dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times.

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

3h ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street is downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

updated

8m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

3h ago

